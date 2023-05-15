Body of missing elderly man in Bennington located

Gary Monroe was last seen at around 4:45 p.m. Friday in Bennington.
Gary Monroe was last seen at around 4:45 p.m. Friday in Bennington.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad update in the search for a missing man in Bennington.

Gary Monroe, 72, of Bennington, was last seen at around 4:45 p.m. Friday on Murphy Road. Sunday, Bennington Police received a report of a body in the Walloomsac River. The body was later confirmed to be that of Monroe. Police say the report came in from a person fishing on River Road in North Bennington.

His body will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

This death is being investigated, but police say at this time it is not considered suspicious.

Related Stories:

Search for missing man in Bennington

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookfield shooting death investigation continued Saturday.
1 dead, 1 injured in Brookfield shooting
File photo
Experts urge landowners to go beyond the ‘No Mow May’ pollinator movement
Dan Dowling
WCAX wishes Dan Dowling sunny days ahead
Fred Webster-File photo
Fred Webster’s historical farm treasures to be auctioned
File Photo
Vermont surplus auction this weekend

Latest News

Stowe Farmers' Market
Stowe farmers market returns for 2023 season
Commencement in Lyndon
NVU Commencement in Lyndon Sunday
Last graduating class under the Vermont Technical College name
Last graduating class under the Vermont Technical College name
Brookfield shooting death investigation continues
Victims identified in Brookfield shooting