Body of missing elderly man in Bennington located

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad update in the search for a missing man in Bennington.

Gary Monroe, 72, of Bennington, was last seen at around 4:45 p.m. Friday on Murphy Road. Sunday, Bennington Police received a report of a body in the Walloomsac River. The body was later confirmed to be that of Monroe. Police say the report came in from a person fishing on River Road in North Bennington.

His body will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

This death is being investigated, but police say at this time it is not considered suspicious.

