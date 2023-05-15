Burlington braces for eclipse-watchers and strategizes on how to keep them coming back

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A total solar eclipse of the sun will be right over our heads in about 11 months, and people are planning ahead, with many hotels in the area already full.

The eclipse will be on April 8, 2024. And the city of Burlington and area hotels are strategizing now to figure out how to handle the expected crowds and get them to keep coming back to Vermont long after the eclipse is over.

“It’s an opportunity for Burlington to really showcase our amazing Queen City,” said Karen Paul, D-Burlington City Council President.

Monday night, the Burlington City Council is bringing a resolution to the floor to help get preparations and planning underway for the total eclipse of the sun, something that could eclipse any single event in Burlington history, far exceeding the July third fireworks celebration which is typically the largest event the city hosts.

“This will be much bigger and we need a year to plan to make sure this goes off in a way that is safe for everyone and so everyone can enjoy, and let’s hope this is an incredibly cloudless day,” Paul said.

But good luck finding a hotel room. Within days or a week of hotel reservations opening in April, many hotels during the eclipse are already booked. After a quick check of prices online, we found most rooms going for well over $500 a night.

The Homewood Suites in South Burlington is getting ready to welcome people from all over the country with eclipse-themed food and special glasses so they look up without hurting their eyes. The hotel also hopes to use the eclipse to increase tourism in the long-term in Chittenden County.

“Making sure they want to come back, showing them we appreciate them first of all and we want them to come back. We want them to see that Burlington and the Burlington area and Vermont, in general, is a great place to come. You are always going to be welcomed and appreciated,” said John Cammarano, the general manager of Homewood Suites.

Cities like Burlington are also going to be asking the state for help to manage the flood of people but many small towns are also in the path. The Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce says they’re suggesting even small towns create events so the municipalities can best manage the influx of people.

“If you’re gonna see a surge in visitation, it’s better to know that than to just wake up and realize there’s a lot more people in your town than there were yesterday. This is not sounding the alarm, I just want people to be prepared and understand that we do expect to see a lot of visitors in the region,” said Jeff Lawson of the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce.

I spoke today with the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development and they said an interagency working group is being created to make sure Vermonters and those from elsewhere can watch the eclipse safely, and also so they have a good time and want to come back.

