Burlington woman’s death not suspicious, police say
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the death of a woman in Burlington in early January is not suspicious.
Amber Monty, 42, of Burlington, was found dead at a home on Riverside Ave. in Burlington on Jan. 8.
Police say Monty’s death was initially considered suspicious but the medical examiner now says Monty died as a result of drug use.
If you or anyone know is looking for drug addiction treatment, click here for resources.
