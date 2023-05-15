Burlington woman’s death not suspicious, police say

Police now say the death of a woman in Burlington in early January is not suspicious.
Police now say the death of a woman in Burlington in early January is not suspicious. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the death of a woman in Burlington in early January is not suspicious.

Amber Monty, 42, of Burlington, was found dead at a home on Riverside Ave. in Burlington on Jan. 8.

Police say Monty’s death was initially considered suspicious but the medical examiner now says Monty died as a result of drug use.

If you or anyone know is looking for drug addiction treatment, click here for resources.

