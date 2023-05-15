Former New Hampshire basketball coach pleads guilty to child porn charges

Joshua Pincoske
Joshua Pincoske(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire college volunteer basketball coach pleaded guilty Monday to producing and possessing child pornography.

Joshua Pincoske appeared in federal court in Concord. A plea agreement with prosecutors filed with the court last week says in exchange for pleading guilty to the charges, five others would be dismissed regarding the distribution and transportation of child pornography, and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The plea agreement calls for a sentence range of 20 years to 30 years. He will be sentenced on Aug. 28.

Last month, in Merrimack County Superior Court, Pincoske, of Concord, filed a sealed notice of intent to plead guilty to numerous counts of manufacturing child sex abuse images, several counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and one count of possession of a child sexual image. That happened weeks before jury selection was scheduled for a trial.

Pincoske has a hearing on that case scheduled in September. In a separate case in Strafford County, he was charged last year with sexual misconduct allegations. He pleaded not guilty. Jury selection in that case is scheduled for December.

Pincoske was a volunteer assistant basketball coach for the men’s program at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. His status was rescinded immediately after he was charged in February 2022. The college said no complaints were filed against him during his time there.

