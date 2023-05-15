Last graduating class under the Vermont Technical College name

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Mike Smith is in his 3rd week as interim president for all four institutions. He acknowledges that there are financial and student enrollment challenges ahead. He says the idea of closing the libraries was not only controversial, but wrong.

First two days I was in office, I rescinded some of the things that were causing turmoil, we’ll work our way through those as we work forward… The legislature invested 200, over 200 million dollars, we have a job to do where we have to reduce our expenditures 5 million dollars a year for the next four years,” said Smith.

And another Vermont State College system school had a graduation Sunday.

Vermont Technical College said farewell to their graduating students in Randolph.

420 students graduated from the college, earning their associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees. There were over a thousand guests that came to see their students graduate. Many of these students say they did not receive a high school graduation, so this is their first time walking across the stage. This year’s class also had a high level of first-generation graduates, excited to start their new chapters.

“If I say in Vermont, I would like to become a state inspector. Or if I stay in another state I would like to do the same thing. Own my own dairy farm, do a whole bunch of dairy stuff,” said Anna Doane, who received her Bachelor’s in Dairy Farm Management.

“It feels really good, it feels really good know that I am getting a diploma from the same place close to where I grew up in. Looking forward to the possibilities of what I can do.” said Jamison Lavine, receiving his associates in automotive technology.

Many students say they were thrilled to graduate under the Vermont Technical College name.

