Man died in a Bennington police cell from drug overdose, autopsy finds

The autopsy of a man who died alone in a Bennington police holding cell showed he had fentanyl,...
The autopsy of a man who died alone in a Bennington police holding cell showed he had fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system and was killed by “acute mixed drug intoxication.” - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man who died alone in a Bennington police holding cell this spring had fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system and was killed by “acute mixed drug intoxication,” according to a death certificate released Monday.

The Vermont Health Department ruled that the death of Darrell Jones, 33, was an accident.

Jones, from Easton, Pennsylvania, was one of three people arrested by Bennington police on the afternoon of March 23. Less than an hour later, an officer spotted Jones sitting on the holding cell floor and leaning against the wall.

The officer checked on him, immediately began providing medical care and called an ambulance, but Jones was pronounced dead at the police department.

The initial state police investigation found no evidence that Bennington police used physical force on Jones.

Related Stories:

Finding cause of man’s death in Bennington police custody could take months

Vt. State Police investigate after man dies in Bennington Police custody

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Brookfield shooting death investigation continues
Victims identified in Brookfield shooting
Gary Monroe was last seen at around 4:45 p.m. Friday in Bennington.
Body of missing Bennington man found in river
Fred Webster-File photo
Fred Webster’s historical farm treasures to be auctioned
File photo
Experts urge landowners to go beyond the ‘No Mow May’ pollinator movement
Brookfield shooting death investigation continued Saturday.
1 dead, 1 injured in Brookfield shooting

Latest News

Police now say the death of a woman in Burlington in early January is not suspicious. - File...
Burlington woman’s death not suspicious, police say
Police say domestic violence led to a stabbing in Burlington.
Woman arrested in Burlington stabbing
Tyrin Smith and Fortune Smith
Vermont attempted murder suspect captured in North Carolina
found
Body of missing Bennington man found in river