Middlebury women’s lacrosse cruises to second round NCAA tournament win

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to 16 unanswered goals, the Middlebury women’s lacrosse team rolled through SUNY Geneseo in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, setting up a date with Trinity in the third round next weekend. Maggie Coughlin led the way with four goals, tying a career-high mark for the sophomore.

“Jane Early and Hope Shue get a lot of attention as our top goal scorers, but we know there’s so much talent and depth beyond them, and I think Maggie is someone who just at a moment’s notice can put up six or seven points,” head coach Kate Livesay said postgame. “It was a great day for her, I think that particular defense lent itself to her being ready to take her opportunities, and that’s what we love about our team. Different defenses that we see are going to create opportunities for different people.”

“Our whole coaching staff is absolutely phenomenal, we work really hard every single day. I love my teammates so much, they’re the reason I’m here and I just love playing with them,” Coughlin said. “I think the culture here is unprecedented and unmatched, and I think that’s what sets us apart from everybody else.”

