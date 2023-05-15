Mother’s Day well wishes for 2023

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - While one day is not enough... Mother’s day is the perfect time to celebrate our moms... and all the special things they do for us. WCAX spoke to people outside Sunday on what they’re doing to honor and show gratitude to their moms.

What’s your favorite thing about your mom?

“She’s very kind and open. hearted to a lot of different kinds of people.”

“Just always laughing. We’re always laughing. She’s so funny. "

“Probably her humor. She has. She has a good laugh. And she laughs at a lot of good things and can kind of bring joy into a lot of different things.”

“How much she cares and you know how strong she was was raising us over the years.”

“How caring she is. I didn’t think I was gonna get emotional. she’s just someone that anyone feels comfortable with.”

“I would say my favorite thing about my mom is that she really just likes the simple things in life and those little things just make her so happy.”

“She’s like the first person I call when anything good or bad happens and she just always puts a smile on my face no matter what.”

What are you doing to celebrate Mother’s Day?

“We woke up and made my mom a really nice breakfast.”

“We sent her a card and we’re gonna give her a call and maybe send her some flowers.”

“I’m gonna call her today I’m gonna tell her lover and I’m gonna tell her she’s the best.”

“Give her lots of love and buy her some flowers and let her know she’s loved and appreciated for all she does.”

What’s something you learned from your mom?

“Just kind of not taking life too seriously.”

“I think to always find the best of any situation find something you can laugh about whether something good or bad has happened. Just find the good in it. You know no matter what.”

“One of the most important things my mom has taught me just that that she’ll be there for me no matter what and I’ll be here for you no matter what.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.