NVU Commencement in Lyndon Sunday

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday morning was Northern Vermont University’s time to graduate 150 students at this northeast kingdom institution.

Congresswoman Becca Balint spoke about political party division, and that this class has a chance to change that.

Student speaker, Quinlan Peer gave an emotional speech about his freshman year when his soccer coach said something that peer will never forget.

“Coach said something along the following, look to the person to the left, look to the person to your right, they will be at your wedding someday, you know them at all right now, but the memories you make, you will never forget.” Said Peer.

On July 1st, the school will get a new name - Vermont State University. Joining forces with Vermont Technical College, Castleton, and Johnson.

