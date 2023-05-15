Police say woman’s car stolen at knifepoint in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brattleboro are on the lookout for a car thief.

Officers say a woman parked her car at the Transportation Center at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, and when she got out, a man threatened her with a large knife and stole her car.

The woman was not injured.

The car is a silver 2012 Hyundai Elantra with Vermont plates HMF 179.

Police in Brattleboro are on the lookout for a car thief. (Courtesy: Brattleboro Police)

The thief is described as a white man with blond hair, of average height and build, with yellow/orange tinted retro glasses.

Surveillance photo (Courtesy: Brattleboro Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Brattleboro at 802-257-7946.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.