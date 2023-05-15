Rabies outbreak in Chittenden County: How to protect your family and pets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State officials are combatting a rabies outbreak in Chittenden County and attempting to slow the spread in the wildlife population.

The Vermont Department of Health says the rabies outbreak was declared after 28 animals tested positive since March 2022, including 19 raccoons, seven skunks and two bats.

“Keep your pets vaccinated, dogs and cats are required to be vaccinated in the state of Vermont, leave wildlife alone, don’t approach wildlife and you can report any wildlife encounters or possible transmission to you and your pets to the rabies hotline,” said Natalie Kwit of the Vermont Health Department.

Vaccine packets being distributed are not toxic to pets or people, but officials recommend keeping them away from your pets. They say not to move a bait unless you must, and if you do, use gloves.

The baits have been dropped from helicopters in less-populated areas and by hand in the population centers of the county.

The Health Department hopes the extra vaccine distribution helps decrease infections in wildlife, but you should also take precautions with your animals.

You can reach the Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES. Click here for more on rabies from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

