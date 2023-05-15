Springfield prison superintendent cleared of misconduct

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The superintendent of the prison in Springfield has been cleared of misconduct after a monthlong investigation.

Mike Lyon, the head of the Southern State Correctional Facility, will immediately return to his position. Lyon has been on paid administrative leave since mid-April.

Corrections officials say an independent review concluded allegations of bad behavior against Lyon were unfounded.

Officials say the claims weren’t connected to any of the seven inmate deaths at the Springfield facility so far this year.

