Stowe farmers market returns for 2023 season

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers markets all over the state are opening for the 2023 season, and on Sunday, people in Stowe gathered to enjoy the kickoff of their market.

The Stowe Farmers Market has been around for almost 30 years.

It’s a producer only market filled with crafters, farmers, and food makers. There are over 40 vendors to choose from, attracting hundreds of people to the area.

First time vendors say they are excited to be at the market, especially with how much they’ve seen it grow over the last few years.

“I feel like it’s a big honor to be at the Stowe farmers market. It’s grown so much, and I love the town. It’s so wonderful, I always love weaving and networking in communities and with people. So it worked out so well,” said Brooke Berger from Cosmic Earth Wellness.

The Stowe farmers market will be open every Sunday through October 22nd.

