Vermont attempted murder suspect captured in North Carolina

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a suspect in an attempted murder in Burlington was captured in North Carolina.

On April 29, a man was shot in the chest at a Main Street apartment in downtown Burlington. Police found the victim, Aquill Nickson, on the sidewalk. He survived and has since left the hospital.

Investigators say two Burlington brothers were involved in the shooting: Tyrin Smith, 19, and Fortune Smith, 22.

Police say Tyrin Smith pulled the trigger. He’s charged with attempted murder and is being held without bail.

Fortune Smith fled. Burlington police say he was arrested Wednesday in North Carolina and is pending extradition back to Vermont.

Police have said Nickson was not the intended target and Smith was actually looking for a person he had exchanged threatening messages with.

