Vermont Corrections ends Community Restitution Program

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is ending a program that helps low-level offenders. The Department of Corrections announced the Community Restitution Program, also known as work crew, will wrap up this summer.

Work crew was used to keep low-risk offenders out of jail. But the state says the program is no longer viable because fewer offenders are being sentenced to work crews and because working for the state prevented offenders from getting paying jobs.

The DOC says instead, they are offering skills-based training and educational opportunities, including free classes from the Community College of Vermont.

