Vermont man charged with embezzling from nonprofit

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is charged with embezzling from a nonprofit.

John Van Vught, 72, of Northfield, was arrested on Friday in the state of Georgia.

He’s accused of stealing $560,000 from ValleyNet, a nonprofit organization in the Upper Valley that provides fiber optic internet.

Van Vught did accounting work for them between 2010 and 2022. That’s when prosecutors say he embezzled the money. They say he hid the transfers by underreporting the income the organization received and spent the cash on properties in Georgia and Florida.

If convicted, he faces up to 60 years behind bars.

