Vermont man charged with embezzling from nonprofit

A Vermont man is charged with embezzling from a nonprofit.
A Vermont man is charged with embezzling from a nonprofit.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is charged with embezzling from a nonprofit.

John Van Vught, 72, of Northfield, was arrested on Friday in the state of Georgia.

He’s accused of stealing $560,000 from ValleyNet, a nonprofit organization in the Upper Valley that provides fiber optic internet.

Van Vught did accounting work for them between 2010 and 2022. That’s when prosecutors say he embezzled the money. They say he hid the transfers by underreporting the income the organization received and spent the cash on properties in Georgia and Florida.

If convicted, he faces up to 60 years behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old has died after crashing a side-by-side in the Northeast Kingdom.
Teen killed in side-by-side crash in NEK
Brookfield shooting death investigation continues
Victims identified in Brookfield shooting
Gary Monroe was last seen at around 4:45 p.m. Friday in Bennington.
Body of missing Bennington man found in river
Fred Webster-File photo
Fred Webster’s historical farm treasures to be auctioned
File photo
Experts urge landowners to go beyond the ‘No Mow May’ pollinator movement

Latest News

They might be cute, but experts warn against engaging with baby deer in the wild this spring.
Wildlife experts urge Vermonters to leave fawns alone
State officials are combatting a rabies outbreak in Chittenden County and attempting to slow...
Rabies outbreak in Chittenden County: How to protect your family and pets
Surveillance photo
Police say woman’s car stolen at knifepoint in Brattleboro
They might be cute, but experts warn against engaging with baby deer in the wild this spring.
Wildlife experts urge Vermonters to leave fawns alone