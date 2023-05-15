Who pulled the trigger? Police investigate shooting of 2 men in Vermont

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Three days after two men were shot in Brookfield, there’s still no word on who shot them.

Juan Sierra, 27, was killed and Miguel Fuentes, 29, was wounded. Police say the two men are friends from Springfield, Massachusetts, who had traveled to Vermont together. Both men have a record of drug trafficking, including a 2019 arrest for bringing fentanyl into Vermont.

But Vermont State Police investigators remain tight-lipped about what led to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.

Police say the shooting happened at a house off Route 14 in Brookfield late Friday afternoon.

Sierra’s body was later found outside the house.

Police say his friend Fuentes was able to drive away from the scene but stopped down the road near the intersection of Route 65, where another car passing by came to his aid and called authorities.

Investigators were at the camp all day on Saturday documenting the crime scene and looking for evidence. They are calling Sierra’s death a case of homicide but police have not released any information about who may have shot Sierra and Fuentes. And police have not made themselves available to answer questions at this time.

Brookfield residents like Kevin Dunwoody are surprised something like this happened in this town.

“Obviously, a shooting happened and, yeah, it’s unnerving that it’s so prevalent anymore. Even here in Vermont where we feel relatively safe, there’s still this situation where people lose their temper and it’s right for a gun anymore,” Dunwoody said.

In a press release, state police said only that “detectives believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no general threat to the community.”

People I talked to in Brookfield on Monday say they are not overly concerned for their safety, they just want answers.

“The question I would have, do we know if anybody is still around in the area? Because you know, obviously, you want to protect yourselves,” said Phillip Dolliver of Brookfield.

Given Sierra and Fuentes’ prior arrests for trafficking drugs, state police would not tell us if they think this incident is drug-related. For now, they are not releasing any additional information because they say it could jeopardize their investigation.

