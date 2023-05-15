Wildlife experts urge Vermonters to leave fawns alone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They might be cute, but experts warn against engaging with baby deer in the wild this spring.

Most fawns are born in late May into early June, according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife. They say if you find a fawn, it’s best to keep your distance because the mother is almost always nearby, and touching it could cause it to imprint on humans, removing its natural fear which is essential to survival.

They say bringing a fawn into your home or removing it from its hiding spot can lead to a sad ending, and it’s illegal.

“The bigger risk though is spreading diseases, both us spreading diseases to deer and deer spreading diseases to us. And we are far more aware of that now since the pandemic, deer are actually one of the species susceptible to COVID, so we want to avoid that transmission from humans to wildlife and vice versa,” said Nick Fortin of Vt. Fish and Wildlife.

They also remind Vermonters to keep domestic pets on leashes so they can’t harm fawns.

The department says leaving fawns alone allows wildlife to remain wild.

Click here for more tips on young animals from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

