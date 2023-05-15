Woman accused of hitting New Hampshire election worker faces felony assault charge

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAYMOND, N.H. (WCAX) - A woman accused of hitting a New Hampshire election worker in the face after her ballot jammed in a counting machine is facing a felony assault charge.

Tina Thomas, 52, of Raymond, was initially charged in March with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct, but the attorney general’s office said Monday she has since been indicted on the more serious charge under a state law that makes it a class B felony to assault a town officer performing official duties during an election.

According to interim Town Moderator Jonathan Wood, Thomas was voting in the March 28 town election when a tabulating machine rejected her ballot several times. She then folded the ballot and shoved it in the machine, jamming it, Wood said.

When Wood tried to remove the ballot, the woman struck him in the face, giving him a bloody nose, Wood said at the time.

A phone number for Thomas could not be found Monday and it is unknown if she has an attorney. Class B felonies are punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

