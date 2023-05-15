Woman arrested in Burlington stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say domestic violence led to a stabbing in Burlington.

It happened Sunday afternoon.

Police say they found three people fighting. They say during the fight, Brittnie Blanchard, 31, of Milton, stabbed another person in the neck.

The victim was treated for their injuries.

Blanchard was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree domestic assault.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police in Burlington at 802-658-2704.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, there is help available. Click here for resources.

