BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a beauty of a weekend, we squeezed out a pleasant day to start the week. Clouds will continue to build into the area this evening, and we are still dealing with some elevated wildfire smoke too. Tonight won’t be as chilly as last night. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s to low 50s for most.

The increase in clouds comes ahead of a cold front that will drop south on Tuesday. Expect dry and mostly cloudy conditions through the morning. Showers will arrive first in areas along the Canadian border from the late morning to early afternoon hours and drop south through the afternoon and evening. The best chance to see a couple tenths of an inch of rain will be in northern areas. The batch of showers is expected to fall apart as it drops south. Southern Vermont will struggle to see measurable rainfall.

The bigger impact from that front will be the drop in temperatures into Wednesday. Northern areas will hit their highs earlier in the day Tuesday with a chance to see some mid 60s before temperatures begin to fall in the afternoon. Southern areas have a better chance to see more breaks of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 70s before the frontal passage.

Plan for a chilly night Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday will also be brisk for this time of year, with temperatures struggling to get into the 50s for some. The good news is sunshine does return. The best chance for widespread frost will be Thursday morning.

Temperatures rebound late in the week and will be back in the 70s by Friday. We’re tracking the chance for some showers into the weekend as a frontal system moves through.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.