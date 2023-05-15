BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a cold, frosty start to the day, we will recover very nicely by getting into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs, and there will be lots of sunshine.

We have some wild swings in the temperatures as we go through the rest of the week. Tuesday will be fine for most of the day. But a sharp cold front will drop down from north to south from late afternoon through the evening hours. The front will be accompanied by a few rain showers, but it is mainly the drastic change in temperatures that will affect us later on Tuesday. It will turn blustery and sharply colder Tuesday night. On Wednesday, many spots will struggle to get out of the 40s for daytime highs, and the wind will make it feel even colder.

After another cold, frosty starrt to the day on Thursday, it will again warm up for the end of the week. Both Thursday & Friday will feature lots of sunshine. It will be a bit breezy on Friday, though.

A frontal system may bring a few showers on one or both of the weekend days. We will narrow that down for you as we go through the week.

Get outside and take MAX Advantage of the good days this week, and take MAX Advantage of the knowledge of those cold spots by mid-week. -Gary

