2 arrested, 1 at-large in NH graduation party shooting

Manchester Police are still working to identify a third suspect in Saturday's shooting.
Manchester Police are still working to identify a third suspect in Saturday's shooting.(Photo provided)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two men have been arrested and there’s a search for a third person following a shooting at a graduation party in New Hampshire that wounded four people, police said.

A 21-year-old man was charged Monday with four counts of felony reckless conduct and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. A 20-year-old man was charged with criminal liability to reckless conduct and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Both also face parole violations.

It wasn’t immediately known when they would face a judge or if they had lawyers.

The Manchester Police Department said Monday night they were still working to identify a third person and asked for the public’s help regarding the identity and any further information about the shootings.

The victims in Saturday’s shooting in Manchester included two women and two men, all in their 20s, who are expected to survive, police said.

Initial reports said two males in hoods approached the gathering and at least one of them fired a weapon. The two males were seen fleeing the area. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

