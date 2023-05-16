Abenaki leaders respond to ‘race shifting’ comments

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Abenaki culture was honored in Burlington Tuesday as local Indigenous leaders pushed back against recent comments that Vermont tribes are engaged in “race shifting” or playing “pretendian.”

Abenaki leaders held a press conference to affirm what they say are the culturally significant traditions including basket weaving, beading, fishing, and song.

It comes after members of the Odanak First Nation in Quebec have claimed -- including at a UVM conference last month -- that Vermont tribes have been unable to prove they are truly Indigenous and that the state should reconsider official recognition status.

Nulhegan Tribe Chief Don Stevens says it’s better to uplift each other. “Instead of tearing people down, you uplift. and part of that is celebrating where we are today in Vermont where many of our ancestors couldn’t because they were targeted through the eugenics or other processes. So, now it’s time to be out there and letting people in Vermont know who we are,” he said.

They hope to hold more cultural events to teach Vermonters about Abenaki traditions.

