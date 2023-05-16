Abenaki leaders respond to ‘race shifting’ comments

Abenaki leaders held a press conference to affirm what they say are the culturally significant...
Abenaki leaders held a press conference to affirm what they say are the culturally significant traditions including basket weaving, beading, fishing, and song.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Abenaki culture was honored in Burlington Tuesday as local Indigenous leaders pushed back against recent comments that Vermont tribes are engaged in “race shifting” or playing “pretendian.”

Abenaki leaders held a press conference to affirm what they say are the culturally significant traditions including basket weaving, beading, fishing, and song.

It comes after members of the Odanak First Nation in Quebec have claimed -- including at a UVM conference last month -- that Vermont tribes have been unable to prove they are truly Indigenous and that the state should reconsider official recognition status.

Nulhegan Tribe Chief Don Stevens says it’s better to uplift each other. “Instead of tearing people down, you uplift. and part of that is celebrating where we are today in Vermont where many of our ancestors couldn’t because they were targeted through the eugenics or other processes. So, now it’s time to be out there and letting people in Vermont know who we are,” he said.

They hope to hold more cultural events to teach Vermonters about Abenaki traditions.

Related Stories:

UVM panel addresses Indigenous sovereignty, ‘race shifting’

Vermonters appointed to Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man is charged with embezzling from a nonprofit.
Vermont man charged with embezzling from nonprofit
A 14-year-old has died after crashing a side-by-side in the Northeast Kingdom.
Teen killed in side-by-side crash in NEK
Police say domestic violence led to a stabbing in Burlington.
Woman arrested in Burlington stabbing
Tyrin Smith and Fortune Smith
Vermont attempted murder suspect captured in North Carolina
Shooting victims Juan Sierra and Miguel Fuentes-File photo
Who pulled the trigger? Police investigate shooting of 2 men in Vermont

Latest News

File photo
UVM faculty union files unfair labor practices complaint
John Lavoie and John Grismore
Vt. impeachment committee named
Families Flourish Northeast wants to renovate the Homestead Building on the campus of the Alice...
Families Flourish Northeast works to secure funds for treatment center project
Randolph voters on Tuesday are revisiting a decision on whether to resurrect the community’s...
Randolph voters reconsider scaled back police budget
File photo
Spring Garden Prep: Raspberry and rhubarb maintenance