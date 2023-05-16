Amtrak Recap: Summer ridership outlook and potential expansion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ethan Allen Express has been making stops in Burlington, Vergennes, and Middlebury since last July.

Vermont transportation leaders predicted 30,000 new riders for the new stops in Burlington, Middlebury, and Vergennes. VTrans said that right now things are looking on track, or even better.

For nine months now, dozens of Vermonters and tourists alike have been seen boarding the Ethan Allen Express at Burlington’s waterfront.

On a sunny weekday morning, we hear a murmur of destinations: Saratoga Springs, Albany, and of course New York City

Dan Delabruere with VTrans said this is not a commuter train, but rather an intercity passenger train. Unsurprisingly, the number one destination from Burlington, Vergennes, and Middlebury is the big apple.

“We’ve got a little over 24,000 riders between those three stations, which if that holds true you know, we’ll end up the year, maybe 30 to 33,000 riders and when they predicted 30,” said Delaburere.

Of the people on Burlington’s platform we spoke with some college students getting home.

“Ran into some traveling problems so I decided to take the train instead of bussing and flying,” said Champlain College Student Jay Diertch.

And many embarking on a weekend excursion.

“We’re going to New York to see my nephew and then to D.C. to see my friends,” said Megan Epler-Wood of Burlington.

“This is the first time I’ve gotten on here, I used to drive down to Rutland,” said Tom Hellar of Burlington.

Delaburere says around 20-30 riders board from Burlington on the weekday and hundreds on the weekend. In Middlebury, around 15 during the weekday and 30 to 40 on the weekend.

“Vergennes is eight to ten people a day. We actually predicted that to be higher because it has a large, free parking area that I don’t think people have learned yet,” said Delaburere.

Speaking of parking, Middlebury has a lot too. Burlington residents are told to park in public garages. Those we spoke with said they got a ride or walked.

“I walked here in ten minutes so it makes it really convenient,” said Hellar.

Delaburere said he hasn’t heard much feedback as far as Burlington ridership being impacted by a lack of a parking lot.

Just a 15-minute drive from Burlington is the Vermonter train in Essex Junction which travels from Washington D.C. to St Albans.

“They may be averaging 50 to 60 passengers in Burlington, our ridership might be five or ten people down from Essex. So the net gain is very good for Vermont where we’ve definitely picked up more riders,” Delaburere.

And now that the Ethan Allen Express has successfully expanded to northwestern Vermont, Delabruere said adding a stop for the Vermonter in Montreal is now the top passenger priority.

Delabruere said they have monthly meetings with Amtrak or Canadian officials and they have made progress but notes there is a lot that needs to happen on the Canadian side that Vermont doesn’t control.

And there are questions about who pays for what with an international project.

Delabruere said because the last stop before Canada is St. Albans without any border stops, Montreal would have to build a customs building.

“Most people would just get off the train in St. Albans and drive because it would be quicker because the train now sits between one and two hours a day on the Adirondack and sits at the border for border folks to clear the train. To make this train efficient we need to make we need to have a preclearance facility in Montreal so the train does not have to stop,” said Delabruere.

Delabruere said they already have a lot of track work done from st albans to the Canadian border but there’s no timeline for this project.

