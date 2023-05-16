Department of Corrections work program to end

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
May. 16, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s work crew program is ending this summer.

The Department of Corrections traditionally used the program as a way for low-risk offenders to avoid prison time. But now, state leaders say the work program kept people from employment and put some in prison anyway when they failed to complete the work crew sentence.

Corrections leaders say fewer people are being sentenced to the work crews and are instead sent to diversion programs, community justice centers, or receive probation.

