Families Flourish Northeast works to secure funds for treatment center project

Families Flourish Northeast wants to renovate the Homestead Building on the campus of the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital into a 14-bed residential treatment center.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - An organization that provides drug treatment services for pregnant and parenting women is working with the city of Lebanon to get some much-needed funding.

Families Flourish Northeast wants to renovate the Homestead Building on the campus of the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital into a 14-bed residential treatment center.

The program, which would include wraparound services, as well, allows women to have children with them during the recovery journey. It’s a need officials say is growing across the region.

“When a woman is seeking recovery, she is actively working on coping mechanisms, building out her parenting skills, so being able to practice those real-time is really important for a woman to be able to integrate the work that she is doing into her daily life,” said Courtney Tanner of Families Flourish Northeast.

Lebanon will apply for a community block grant and recovery housing funds totaling $1 million. Families Flourish needs $6.5 million for the project and will have to raise the rest of the money.

The organization hopes to open the new facility at the end of next year.

