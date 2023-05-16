Families Flourish Northeast works to secure funds for treatment center project

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - An organization that provides drug treatment services for pregnant and parenting women is working with the city of Lebanon to get some much-needed funding.

Families Flourish Northeast wants to renovate the Homestead Building on the campus of the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital into a 14-bed residential treatment center.

The program, which would include wraparound services, as well, allows women to have children with them during the recovery journey. It’s a need officials say is growing across the region.

“When a woman is seeking recovery, she is actively working on coping mechanisms, building out her parenting skills, so being able to practice those real-time is really important for a woman to be able to integrate the work that she is doing into her daily life,” said Courtney Tanner of Families Flourish Northeast.

Lebanon will apply for a community block grant and recovery housing funds totaling $1 million. Families Flourish needs $6.5 million for the project and will have to raise the rest of the money.

The organization hopes to open the new facility at the end of next year.

