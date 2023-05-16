Foliage-devouring moth on the decline

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A voracious pest that has defoliated local forests the past few years is showing signs of decline.

The spongy moth -- formerly known as the gypsy moth -- appears to be on the decline according to state officials.

Vermonters over the last several years have become all too familiar with the caterpillars as they ravaged trees across the Green Mountain State. But surveys done on their egg masses on nine monitoring plots around the state are showing a decline in their numbers. Where there were 250 egg masses on a single tree during the outbreak’s peak, recent checks showed only around 60.

“Things are moving in the right direction -- which is great. What is also great is we haven’t had any reports of defoliation yet. You can see leaves are leafing out right now but we haven’t had any reports from the public yet that they are concerned about caterpillars crawling around in the trees or on their property that are creating a nuisance yet,” said DFPR’s Josh Halman.

He says there could still be isolated outbreaks in certain areas, but they aren’t expecting widespread defoliation. And the trees that lost leaves over the last few years are also recovering.

Related Stories:

UVM drone team returns to document moth damage

Trees hit by spongy moth expected to refoliate

Experts predict another year of defoliation from the spongy moth

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.