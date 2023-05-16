Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged

Kayla Unbehaun was only 9 when she was abducted in Illinois.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WBTV/Gray News) - A girl missing for nearly six years has been found safe in North Carolina, and her non-custodial mother is in jail.

Heather Unbehaun is accused of kidnapping her daughter Kayla Unbehaun, of whom she did not have custody, from South Elgin, Illinois, on July 5, 2017, when the child was just 9 years old.

Unbehaun is being held on a $250,000 bond and is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

For years, Kayla’s picture has been on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website. The organization even has a more recent age-progressed photo of what she would look like now, at the age of 15.

Kayla Unbehaun has been found after being missing for nearly six years.

Kayla’s father, Ryan Iserka, previously told a CBS station in Chicago that her mother had visitation rights every other weekend back in 2017.

After the July 4th holiday that year, his daughter never returned from a camping trip.

Her father shared a statement that he is overjoyed that Kayla is home safe and thanked everyone who helped make it possible.

He also asked for privacy as they get to know each other again.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old has died after crashing a side-by-side in the Northeast Kingdom.
Teen killed in side-by-side crash in NEK
A Vermont man is charged with embezzling from a nonprofit.
Vermont man charged with embezzling from nonprofit
Police say domestic violence led to a stabbing in Burlington.
Woman arrested in Burlington stabbing
Tyrin Smith and Fortune Smith
Vermont attempted murder suspect captured in North Carolina
Brookfield shooting death investigation continues
Victims identified in Brookfield shooting

Latest News

FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS considers free tax filing
Vermont state leaders are asking people to work with them to check water lines.
Vt. waterline inventory required to monitor lead pipes
The dry and beautiful weather lately comes with a big drawback, increased fire danger across...
Officials warn about high fire risk
Vermont Fish and Wildlife leaders are looking to reel in comments about accessibility.
VTF&W tries to increase ADA compliant fishing facilities