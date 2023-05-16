Help or harm? The problems with public bathrooms in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Downtown Burlington has a dearth of publicly accessible toilets and, partly due to the overdose crisis, that number continues to shrink. A recent gunfire incident inside a public bathroom in City Hall Park has some wondering how well the facility is working out.

Tourists often ask where they can find a bathroom, and after 5 p.m., that’s a hard question to answer. There is the library and City Hall bathrooms during business hours, but the only 24-hour accessible one is in City Hall Park. For people who are homeless, it’s often the only choice they have.

The public toilet in City Hall Park is a go-to for many during the day. I saw many visitors and workers using it on Tuesday. It’s especially a benefit to those who are actively dealing with homelessness.

“Definitely doing more good than harm because it’s a baseline level requirement, having that available universally 24/7, it’s the only one, too,” said James Jeffries, who lives in Burlington.

Jeffries says he’s grateful for the City Hall Park facilities which were installed in 2021 as part of the renovation of the park.

“Twenty-four/seven available bathroom spaces-- that’s why everybody congregates in this area,” he said.

When I went, in the bathroom was relatively clean and did not smell, but did have a cap from a needle.

Jeffries and all of the other people I spoke to Tuesday say it’s hard to find a bathroom accessible to the public.

However, despite warning signs, it’s also become a space where people actively use potentially lethal drugs and safely deposit the needles afterward.

“It’s doing more harm than good. I see it every day-- people shooting up every day, overdosing in the bathroom. It’s sad,” said Samantha Durham, who is homeless in Burlington.

That has also become a problem in publicly accessible bathrooms in private businesses. Ben and Jerry’s recently closed its bathroom due to frequent drug use.

“There’s no doubt we’ve heard of businesses having a lot of challenges with whether it be overdoses or just really extreme messes and graffiti and that sort of thing that staff have to then take on and challenges they are not trained in,” said Colin Hilliard of the Burlington Business Association.

I spoke to a man who is in recovery in the park. He says if Burlington had an overdose prevention site or safe injection spot, it would cut down on people overdosing in places like a bathroom alone.

“It’s not the cure-all but it’s the one next prong in a multi-pronged approach to what I’m convinced is a public health emergency,” said Ed Baker of Burlington.

All the people I spoke to also said they’d like to see more bathrooms downtown, even if it’s just more bathrooms like in City Hall Park.

I reached out to the city about this broader success of having this bathroom available and if there are more planned, and they did not directly answer those questions before this story was published.

