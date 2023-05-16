Housing crunch magnified by older Vermonters looking to downsize

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s ongoing housing crunch poses a particular challenge for older Vermonters wishing to downsize. Based on data from the National Association of Realtors, only one new home in Chittenden County is built for every eight new jobs. That leaves many seniors with nowhere to go.

Realtor Isaiah Donaldson estimates he and his team alone get one to three Vermonters a week looking to downsize. “They reach out saying, ‘Hey, I have this house. I don’t know where to go, I need to downsize to a single-level house,” he said.

The issue he runs into is a lack of housing to show them. His clients are typically looking to stay in the community they are already in but want a home with minimal stairs, requires less maintenance, and has no shared walls. “They want their own living space because they are used to being in their single-family house where they raised their kids,” Donaldson said.

“It becomes a particular issue in rural regions, like Vermont, where we have an aging population,” said Peter Nelson, a geography professor at Middlebury College. He says if aging Vermonters want to downsize, they don’t have options or the options are too expensive, so they stay put, creating a log jam in the supply side of the market. “That three-bedroom, two-bathroom home would look really nice for someone to buy as their first home.”

Housing that could benefit someone currently renting but looking for their first family home. He says that the logjam continues when it comes to the rental market. “What we are seeing are ways in which constraints are limiting mobility,” Nelson said.

He says, historically, Vermont has remained behind when it comes to developing a diverse housing stock and that more downsizing options need to come online. But he says they need to be located to allow Vermonters to stay close to communities they’re already in. “In those places, you have those social ties that are really important sources of support,” he said.

Back in South Burlington, Donaldson says if smaller single-floor homes were brought online, the housing market would swallow them fast “Three to five days. You could list it on a Wednesday or a Thursday -- you’d be under contract Sunday or Monday,” he said.

Experts say this bottleneck will only get worse as the baby boom generation ages.

