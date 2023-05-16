H.S. sports for Monday, May 15
Highlights and scores from across the state
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 15, Middlebury 7
Woodstock 14, Brattleboro 2
Mount Anthony 18, Stratton Mountain 1
Hartford 16, Stowe 5
BOYS LACROSSE
Middlebury 8, Woodstock 7 (OT)
Harwood 9, Colchester 3
Hartford 12, Stowe 2
Montpelier 12, BFA - Fairfax 4
SOFTBALL
Middlebury 13, Milton 0
Hartford 33, Fair Haven 5
Otter Valley 14, Windsor 13
Leland & Gray 9, Green Mountain 8
Blue Mountain 1, Craftsbury 0
South Burlington 16, Mt. Mansfield
Harwood 12, Randolph 10
BASEBALL
Fair Haven 25, Poultney 0
Hartford 12, Windsor 2
Leland & Gray 14, Mount St. Joseph 1
Burr & Burton 17, Brattleboro 2
Harwood 16, Randolph 3
