H.S. sports for Monday, May 15

Highlights and scores from across the state
Highlights and scores from across the state
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GIRLS LACROSSE

Rutland 15, Middlebury 7

Woodstock 14, Brattleboro 2

Mount Anthony 18, Stratton Mountain 1

Hartford 16, Stowe 5

BOYS LACROSSE

Middlebury 8, Woodstock 7 (OT)

Harwood 9, Colchester 3

Hartford 12, Stowe 2

Montpelier 12, BFA - Fairfax 4

SOFTBALL

Middlebury 13, Milton 0

Hartford 33, Fair Haven 5

Otter Valley 14, Windsor 13

Leland & Gray 9, Green Mountain 8

Blue Mountain 1, Craftsbury 0

South Burlington 16, Mt. Mansfield

Harwood 12, Randolph 10

BASEBALL

Fair Haven 25, Poultney 0

Hartford 12, Windsor 2

Leland & Gray 14, Mount St. Joseph 1

Burr & Burton 17, Brattleboro 2

Harwood 16, Randolph 3

