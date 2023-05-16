Is 2nd Civil War already underway? Upper Valley author discusses NY Times bestseller

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Dartmouth College professor has hit a chord with a new nonfiction book that takes a deep dive into the polarization ripping the country apart.

Jeff Sharlet’s, “The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War” explores the social divisions and distrust of the last several years that culminated in the Trump presidency and continue to threaten democracy.

Darren Perron spoke with Sharlet about what went into the book and how it has been received.

