Judge denies Stenger restitution request

Bill Stenger-File photo
Bill Stenger-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A key figure in the Kingdom Con case must still pay $250,000 in restitution.

Former Jay Peak CEO Bill Stenger tried to get a federal judge to reverse the order, claiming newly uncovered documents revealed Vermont state officials knew about the fraud taking place under the EB-5 program and therefore he was not responsible for the financial losses.

But in a ruling Monday, the federal judge overseeing the case disagreed, saying Stenger’s lawyers had access to the documents for years and did not make that argument during last year’s sentencing.

Federal authorities say $200 million of foreign investor money was misspent in the massive Ponzi scheme.

Stenger ended up serving half of his 18-month prison sentence.

