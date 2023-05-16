Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, set to receive Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague,...
FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. Meghan will be in New York Tuesday, May 16, 2023, along with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, to receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, as the nation’s oldest women’s foundation marks its 50th anniversary. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will be in New York Tuesday night, along with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, to receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, as the nation’s oldest women’s foundation marks its 50th anniversary.

The appearance is set to be her first public event since she opted to skip the coronation of her father-in-law King Charles III earlier this month in order to stay at home in California for her son Prince Archie’s sixth birthday. Her husband Prince Harry attended the coronation in London and then rushed back to California.

Funds raised at the foundation’s annual gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan will be used to further the organization’s equity-centered initiatives and its mission of advancing women’s collective power.

The foundation will also honor Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, as well as abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and LGBTQ+ advocate Rebekah Bruesehoff.

Teresa C. Younger, Ms. Foundation president and CEO, said in a statement that the honorees will be celebrate for “their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.”

Gloria Steinem, Ms. Foundation co-founder, will present Meghan the award for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.” Meghan and Prince Harry direct their philanthropy through their Archewell Foundation, which provided nearly 13 million COVID-19 vaccines with partner Global Citizen and helped resettle nearly 175,000 refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan in the United States with partner Welcome.US, according to its 2022 annual report.

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

