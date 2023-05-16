Officials warn about high fire risk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The dry and beautiful weather lately comes with a big drawback, increased fire danger across Vermont.

The Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation reminded people to be careful and follow all state and local laws regarding open burning.

Experts say opening burning requires a permit from your town’s forest fire warden, the warden can also institute a burn ban in your town depending on conditions.

They’re asking people to be aware of conditions before starting a fire, never leave it unattended, and completely put it out before leaving.

