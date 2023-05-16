Recycling truck catches fire

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne and South Burlington firefighters responded to a Casella recycling truck that caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Juniper Ridge Road. Crews were able to douse the flames quickly using a mixture of foam and water.

The cause of the fire is not clear, but the driver told officials it appeared to start underneath the cabin and spread into the compactor.

No one was hurt and no homes were damaged.

