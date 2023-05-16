Shelburne St. construction slows commutes in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne Street in Burlington will be extra busy Tuesday with crews doing construction.

The entrance to Ledge Road will be closed at its intersection with Shelburne Street between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., drivers should expect alternating one-way traffic on Shelburne Street between Gove Court and Ledge Road.

This all centers around the new roundabout and will require cars to come to a full stop.

