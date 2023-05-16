Spring Garden Prep: Raspberry and rhubarb maintenance
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are waking our gardens up from the winter.
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener at UVM Extension, about getting raspberry and rhubarb plants ready to go.
Coming up later this week, Amsden will cover: garden bed prep, pea planting/garlic care, and why procrastinating garden cleanup may be a good thing.
For more on these and other topics, contact the UVM Extension.
