Spring Garden Prep: Raspberry and rhubarb maintenance

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are waking our gardens up from the winter.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener at UVM Extension, about getting raspberry and rhubarb plants ready to go.

Coming up later this week, Amsden will cover: garden bed prep, pea planting/garlic care, and why procrastinating garden cleanup may be a good thing.

For more on these and other topics, contact the UVM Extension.

