UVM faculty union files unfair labor practices complaint

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The faculty union at the University of Vermont has accused the school administration of unfair labor practices.

United Academics officials filed a formal complaint with the Vermont Labor Relations Board against UVM. The union says the school increased faculty workload without fulfilling the required bargaining process. It also claims they are not compensating faculty for training and preparation time to transition to a new software system, including compensation for summer work.

The current four-year contract is set to expire next year.

