Vermont Afghan Alliances hires former lieutenant governor

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s former lieutenant governor has a new job.

Molly Gray is now the first executive director of the Vermont Afghan Alliance.

The nonprofit helps Afghans resettle in Vermont and helps get them basic services.

Gray had previously served as an adviser to the group.

“With more than 300 Afghans now resettled in Vermont, and more arriving, needs remain acute and diverse from access to transportation and housing to translation and legal services,” Gray said in a statement. “I am pleased to be able to bring my legal, policy, management, and public service experience to bear for our newest Vermonters and, in coordination with community, state and federal partners, grow the capacity of the Alliance to ensure Afghans resettled here can truly thrive.”

Gray’s term as Vermont lieutenant governor ended in January.

