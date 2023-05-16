Vt. impeachment committee named

John Lavoie and John Grismore
John Lavoie and John Grismore(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know who will lead the impeachment investigation into Franklin County’s top two elected law enforcement officials.

A panel of House lawmakers will make up the special committee tasked with looking into impeachment for State’s Attorney John Lavoie and Sheriff John Grismore. It will include Democratic Representatives Martin LaLonde, Mike McCarthy, and Matt Birong, along with Independent Karen Dolan. Republican Representatives on the panel will include Kelly Pajala. Republicans Carolyn Branagan and Tom Burditt will lead the investigation.

The collection of members from the House Government Operations and Judiciary Committees will be able to call witnesses, issue subpoenas, and gather evidence.

Committee Chair Rep. LaLonde, D-South Burlington, says they will take their time and respect due process. “Even if we’re going into executive session, certainly the intent is to be as transparent as we can be and make sure that Vermonters understand the process,” he said.

Grismore is accused of kicking a handcuffed man in custody while off duty. Lavoie allegedly used discriminatory language toward his employees.

The committee will begin meeting next week at the Statehouse.

