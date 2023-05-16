Vt. Rep. Balint introduces resolution to expel NY Rep. Santos from Congress

Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint has introduced a resolution to expel Republican Rep. George...
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint has introduced a resolution to expel Republican Rep. George Santos from the U.S. House. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint has introduced a resolution to expel Republican Rep. George Santos from the U.S. House.

The Long Island GOP lawmaker pleaded not guilty last week to a 13-count federal indictment that accused him of duping donors, stealing from his campaign and lying to Congress about his finances.

Santos has refused calls from his fellow lawmakers and constituents to resign from office.

The proposal, by Balint and two other Democrats, would force the full House to vote on the resolution to expel Santos. The move is expected to fail but will put House Republicans on the record over the indicted congressman, who is accused of lying to Congress, wire fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

“Democracies don’t die overnight; they erode slowly as we degrade our ethical standards and turn away from our values. The Republican party’s defense of this proven liar... is a sign of the deteriorating health of our government. Americans want to have faith in our democracy, but with trust in government at an all-time low it’s critical we take action to restore that trust,” Balint, D-Vermont, said in a statement.

