Vt. students face off in climate competition

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students from across Vermont are learning about climate change through a local competition.

High school students are testing their knowledge about the impact of invasive species on trees in Vermont. It’s one of the subjects in this year’s state Envirothon competition at Shelburne Farms.

Since 1996, the competition has given students the opportunity to participate in hands-on STEM learning and connect with environmental professionals.

Five schools with seven teams from all around the state are participating. Avery Kelly, a junior on North Country Union’s team, says she wanted to learn about the effects of climate change and how to adapt to it. “Looking at data from years and years, it’s obvious that climate change is going to be one of the biggest things that affects the world today. We need to do something about it because it’s not stopping, it’s not slowing down,” she said.

There are five different stations for students including forestry, aquatics, soil, wildlife, and adapting to climate change. At the forestry station, students learn about forest harvesting, protection, ecology, and the impacts of climate change.

“They have questions to answer on timber harvesting, on wood products we get from trees, how we measure them. Then, they are getting to identify trees and get some hands-on experience with them,” said Ginger Anderson, a retired state forester.

Emily Dehoff, a teacher at the North Country Career Center, says the skills the students are learning will help the planet. “It’s kind of cool that my generation was the one crunching all the numbers, making all the models. Now, I’m teaching these kids -- what are you going to do? How are you going to adapt? How are our forests going to adapt? How is agriculture going to adapt? You know, it’s pretty exciting,” she said.

The winning team will go on to an international competition in Canada.

