Vt. waterline inventory required to monitor lead pipes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders are asking people to work with them to check water lines.

Because of new federal rules, Vermont public water systems need to inventory the drinking water service lines that connect homes and buildings to the water main by mid-October of 2024.

Residents are asked to respond quickly to schedule a waterline check if a water system professional contacts them. The goal here is to identify outdated and corroding pipes, which can leach lead.

Residents will be told if their line needs to be replaced.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.