VTF&W tries to increase ADA compliant fishing facilities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife leaders are looking to reel in comments about accessibility.

An Accessibility Transition Plan was created to address the 2010 Americans with Disabilities Act and the recreational boating facilities.

We’re told over the past two decades, the department has upgraded features like parking areas, docks, and fishing platforms to meet the standards.

But of the 200 fishing access areas, only about 44 have an ADA-compliant facility. The goal is to get to 100 by 2028.

