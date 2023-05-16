Wildlife Watch: Lake Sturgeon

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Have you ever spotted a lake sturgeon?

The rare and prehistoric-looking fish have been described as living fossils and are the largest species in Lake Champlain.

Reporter Ike Bendavid went to the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain to learn more about what is being done to protect the behemoths.

