Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sharp cold front is working through the area this evening, bringing some showers, wind and a big drop in temperatures. The front will continue to drop south over the course of the evening. The batch of showers will weaken and break apart as it moves south. Southern areas likely won’t see much, if any, rain. Still, we will all feel the sharp drop in temperatures by Wednesday morning.

Areas of frost are possible into Wednesday morning, especially in some of the sheltered hollows, but there is a much bigger frost/freeze concern Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect a chilly, blustery Wednesday. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s to low 50s for most. The good news is there should be some sunshine, especially in southern areas. A spotty shower is possible.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Wednesday night into Thursday morning for most of the area. It includes everywhere the growing season is underway. Plan ahead to cover up or bring sensitive plants or flowers Wednesday night, when temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Temperatures will rebound into the 60s Thursday with plenty of sun. Friday looks lovely too with 70s and sunshine. Our next chance for showers after this evening will be the weekend.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

