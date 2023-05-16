BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone. We have some wild swings in the temperatures over the next few days. Hang on for a big temperature roller coaster ride!

Most of today will be just fine, with a mix of sun & clouds. It will be warmer to the south - mid/upper 70s, but only in the mid/upper 60s north.

A sharp cold front will be dropping southward out of Canada by late afternoon & evening. As it heads southward, it will touch off a few showers. The showers won’t last long or amount to much, but the air will be quite a bit colder, and blustery north winds will make it feel even colder. Temperatures will be dropping to the low/mid 30s for most of us by Wednesday morning. The wind will come down a bit overnight, but pick up again on Thursday, as it remains chilly & unsettled. There may be a few sprinkles . . . and even a few flurries . . . in dome of the higher mountains.

Skies will clear and the wind will die down on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A widespread frost can be expected then, with a hard freeze in many of the colder locations.

The cold snap won’t last long, though. By Thursday, temperatures will come right back up to near normal (normal high for Burlington is now 69°).

It will be even warmer with sunshine, but breezy, on Friday.

A frontal system moving in from the west will bring showers through the day on Saturday. Some showers may linger into the first part of Sunday. It will clear out and cool down again on Monday.

Make sure you cover tender plants on Wednesday night, or bring them indoors if possible. -Gary

