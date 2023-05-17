Balint joins call to expel N.Y. Rep. George Santos

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Vermont’s lone Congresswoman Becca Balint is taking on George Santos.

Rep. Balint joined two others in introducing a resolution to try to expel Santos from Congress. Balint said trust in government is at an all-time low and that it’s critical to take action to restore that trust.

Santos pleaded not guilty last week to charges that range from wire fraud to theft of public money to false statements on his House disclosure reports. He represents Long Island.

